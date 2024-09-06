Coal India share are down by -2.61%, Nifty down by -0.87%

At 06 Sep 11:06 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹484.25, -2.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81398.72, down by -0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹499.5 and a low of ₹482.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 519.53 10 526.63 20 522.91 50 506.08 100 486.92 300 442.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹505.28, ₹513.17, & ₹518.18, whereas it has key support levels at ₹492.38, ₹487.37, & ₹479.48.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 101.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.58 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.34% with a target price of ₹534.31818182.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in june quarter.