Coal India share are up by 0.2%, Nifty down by -0.08%

At 05 Sep 11:15 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹504.7, 0.2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82302.29, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹508.15 and a low of ₹500.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 525.04 10 528.69 20 523.04 50 505.60 100 486.36 300 441.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹513.9, ₹522.8, & ₹529.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹498.4, ₹491.8, & ₹482.9.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 7.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.68 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.87% with a target price of ₹534.31818182.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in june quarter.