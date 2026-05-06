Despite the increasing emphasis on renewable energy, coal continues to dominate as the primary source of power generation in India.
Is Coal India stock headed towards ₹600?
SummaryCoal India has always been known for its strong dividend yield. We analyse the prospects of the company in the next few years.
Despite the increasing emphasis on renewable energy, coal continues to dominate as the primary source of power generation in India.
About the Author
Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research and analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.
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