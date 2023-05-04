Coal India to invest ₹91,000 cr on diversification, other projects by FY262 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 08:37 PM IST
Coal India will invest ₹91,000 crore in various projects, including diversification and mine development by 2025-26, said Central Coalfields chairman and managing director PM Prasad
Central Coalfields chairman and managing director PM Prasad Thursday said Coal India will invest ₹91,000 crore in various projects, including diversification and mine development by 2025-26, news agency PTI reported.
