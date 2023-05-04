Central Coalfields chairman and managing director PM Prasad Thursday said Coal India will invest ₹91,000 crore in various projects, including diversification and mine development by 2025-26, news agency PTI reported.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PSEB) yesterday recommended Prasad as the next Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India. He is expected to take the charge of India’s largest coal miner accounting for almost 80% of the mined commodity from July 1.

The Central Coalfields CMD said " ₹91,000 crore will be spent on diversification and other projects put together ... These will be pumped in till 2025-26."

Prasad said nearly Coal India will be spending ₹36,000 crore on gasification projects while another ₹46,000 crore will be invested in mining developers cum operators (MDOs) and other contracts.

The remaining ₹9, 000 crores will be spent on various other projects, he added.

Coal gasification projects

Prasad said the government has decided to promote coal gasification in a big way which can yield multiple energy, chemical and petro-chemical products, most of which are being imported presently.

The Cola India too has already done three tenders for coal gasification projects and has signed pacts with BHEL, GAIL and IOCL to set up four coal gasification projects and one lignite gasification project and to promote indigenous gasification technology

Further on diversification, Prasad said Cola India is installing solar panels on land and rooftop. The diversification drive will include bauxite mines, aluminium smelters etc besides power plants, Prasad added.

Greenfield projects

India’s largest coal miner has already identified 15 greenfield projects having a total project-rated capacity (PRC) of 168.58 million tonnes per annum for implementation through MDO mode.

Out of these 15 projects, Letters of Award have been given to nine projects, having a production capacity of around 127 MT, to be implemented through MDOs. The Remaning six projects are at different stages of implementation.

Eleven of the 15 projects are opencast and the remaining four are underground mines.

Coal India is the largest coal producer in the world and one of the largest corporate employers with a manpower of 2,48,550. It functions through its subsidiaries in 84 mining areas spread over eight states.