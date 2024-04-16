Coal India's capex jumps 6.5% in FY24 to record ₹19,840 cr

Capex for coal transportation and handling infrastructure in its mining areas was highest at ₹ 6,070 crore, which is 30.6% of the year’s total capital expenditure.

New Delhi: State-run Coal India’s capital expenditure has increased 6.5% in FY24 to ₹19,840 crore. It is the highest ever capex recorded by Coal India in a year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Comparatively, the capex was ₹18,619 crore in the preceding fiscal year. CIL achieved 120% target satisfaction over the year’s capex target of ₹16,500 crore. For the fourth fiscal on sequence, CIL’s capex breached the budgeted target," a company statement said.

Capex for coal transportation and handling infrastructure in its mining areas was highest at ₹6,070 crore, which is 30.6% of the year’s total capital expenditure. The higher capex is in line with the company's plans to have adequate infrastructure to evacuate increased quantities of coal produced in future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This includes setting up first mile connectivity projects with coal handling plants and silos; rail sidings, rail lines and roads. South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) accounted for 65.4% of this head with ₹2,214 crore and ₹1,754 crore, respectively," the statement said.

The capex on land acquisition and associated rehabilitation processes during the last fiscal stood at ₹5,135 crore, posting a jump of 52.5% over ₹3,367 crore of FY23. CIL requires large tracts of land to enhance its production from opencast mines which account for 96% of the company’s total output.

CIL’s three subsidiaries Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), SECL and MCL lined up 77.3% of the capex for land acquisition and rehabilitation. CCL led the list with ₹1,909 crore spent for land acquisition, followed by SECL at ₹1,159 crore and MCL spending ₹904 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These three companies are expected to together contribute around 68% to CIL’s 1 billion tonnes of output goal.

Procurement of heavy earth moving machinery (HEMM) made up the third highest head with ₹3,078 crore during FY24, achieving the target satisfaction of 156.5%. The target was ₹1,965 crore. Northern coalfields spent ₹2,262 crore for procurement of HEMMs.

The remaining capex amounting to ₹5,557 crore was spread among areas including solar projects, joint ventures, washeries, other plant and machinery, mine development activities including safety, environment, exploration & prospecting and office equipment among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!