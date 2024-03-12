Coal PSUs to install over 9 GW renewable power capacity by 2030

Coal India, its subsidiaries and other public sector coal mining companies currently have an installed renewable energy capacity of 1.75 GW, including 1.7 GW of solar and 51 MW of wind capacity.

State-run coal mining companies aim to achieve an installed renewable energy capacity of over 9 GW by 2030, said an official statement on Tuesday.

Coal India, its subsidiaries and other public sector coal mining companies currently have an installed renewable energy capacity of 1.75 GW, including 1.7 GW of solar and 51 MW of wind capacity.

A statement from the Union ministry of coal said that it is actively promoting the deployment of both rooftop solar and ground-mounted solar projects across mining facilities.

"Furthermore, innovative plans are underway to develop solar parks within the reclaimed mining areas as well as other suitable lands, leveraging underutilized land resources for sustainable energy generation. This strategic initiative is aligned with the government's updated NDC target to achieve 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030," said the statement.

"Presently, the combined solar capacity installed by leading coal companies, including Coal India Ltd (CIL), NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), and SCCL, stands at approximately 1,700 mw, supplemented by an additional 51 mw from wind mills. Looking towards the future, the coal sector aims to ramp up renewable energy capacity to over 9 GW by the year 2030, signalling a profound commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship," it added.

Installation of rooftop solar panels on all government buildings and the establishment of solar projects in de-coaled areas and other suitable lands will effectively harness solar potential in previously utilized spaces.

The diversification of coal companies towards renewable energy comes at a time when the window for usage of coal is fast closing and countries across the world have set ambitious net zero plans.

India plans to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2070. The plan to add 9 GW of renewable energy capacity is in line with the government's plan to install a total of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030.

Among its diversification plans, coal ministry is also promoting coal gasification. In January, the cabinet approved a viability gap funding for coal gasification with a total incentive of ₹8,500 crore.

Further, the roadmap to add over 9 GW of renewable energy capacity also comes at a time when Coal India and its subsidiaries have forayed into thermal power generation amid growing demand for power.

Earlier this year, the cabinet also approved the setting up of two thermal power projects by Coal India subsidiaries South Eastern Coalfields and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd in joint ventures with a total capital expenditure of about ₹21,547 crore.

On 29 January, Mint reported that Coal India is looking at expanding its thermal power generation portfolio in the country and is in talks with the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Assam for setting thermal power plants.

