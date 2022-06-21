Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Coca-Cola CEO flags 'very painful' macroeconomic period ahead

Coca-Cola CEO flags 'very painful' macroeconomic period ahead

James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola.
1 min read . 07:39 PM ISTPadraic Halpin,Conor Humphries, Reuters

Efforts to move to a recycling-oriented circular economy will have to be made 'in the face of what is likely to be a very painful next zero to three years from a macroeconomic and geopolitical point of view, Coca-Cola CEO said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

DUBLIN :Coca-Cola Co chief executive James Quincey said companies are facing a "very painful" three years from a geopolitical and macroeconomic point of view.

DUBLIN :Coca-Cola Co chief executive James Quincey said companies are facing a "very painful" three years from a geopolitical and macroeconomic point of view.

Efforts to move to a recycling-oriented circular economy will have to be made "in the face of what is likely to be a very painful next zero to three years from a macroeconomic and geopolitical point of view," Quincey told the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference in Dublin on Tuesday. 

Efforts to move to a recycling-oriented circular economy will have to be made "in the face of what is likely to be a very painful next zero to three years from a macroeconomic and geopolitical point of view," Quincey told the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference in Dublin on Tuesday. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial