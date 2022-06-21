Home / Companies / Coca-Cola CEO flags 'very painful' macroeconomic period ahead
Coca-Cola CEO flags 'very painful' macroeconomic period ahead
1 min read.07:39 PM ISTPadraic Halpin,Conor Humphries, Reuters
Efforts to move to a recycling-oriented circular economy will have to be made 'in the face of what is likely to be a very painful next zero to three years from a macroeconomic and geopolitical point of view, Coca-Cola CEO said
DUBLIN :Coca-Cola Co chief executive James Quincey said companies are facing a "very painful" three years from a geopolitical and macroeconomic point of view.
Efforts to move to a recycling-oriented circular economy will have to be made "in the face of what is likely to be a very painful next zero to three years from a macroeconomic and geopolitical point of view," Quincey told the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference in Dublin on Tuesday.