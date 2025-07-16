Coffee Day shares hit 10% upper circuit as Dolly Khanna picks stake in Q1

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises surged 10% to hit the upper price band in intraday trade on Wednesday, July 16, boosted by the appearance of ace investor Dolly Khanna's name in the beaten-down stock during the June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26).

According to the shareholding pattern released by the company last evening on July 15, Coffee Day Enterprises emerged as a Dolly Khanna portfolio stock in Q1. Retail investors often track the portfolios of Big Bulls of the Indian stock market to take cues for investment ideas.

Dolly Khanna Stake Details in Coffee Day The shareholding data revealed that Dolly Khanna held 32,78,440 shares, representing a 1.55% stake in Coffee Day Enterprises as of the June 2025 quarter. This is the first time Khanna's name has appeared among the company's shareholders.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Dolly Khanna's name did not appear in the name of shareholders, signalling that either she picked up the entire stake in the June quarter or her holding in the stock was below 1%, as companies are supposed to release the names of only those shareholders who own at least 1% stake in the company.

The number of retail investors in the company, however, declined quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 1,55,972 in Q1 from 1,61,875. Overall, their stake in the company also dipped to 38.78% from 40.68%.

Coffee Day Share Price Trend Coffee Day Enterprises share price surged 10% to hit the upper price band of ₹39.86 in intraday deals on Wednesday. The stock, with a market capitalisation of ₹842 crore, hit a 52-week high of ₹54.43 in July 2024 and a 52-week low of ₹21.38 in February 2025.

The small-cap stock is up 67% so far in 2025, even though it has lost 24% in the past one year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.