Coforge appoints Akhil Kumar Gupta as chairperson

Coforge Ltd appointed former Bharti Enterprises vice-chairman Akhil Kumar Gupta as its chairperson, ending a boardroom tussle that saw two former board members, including the former chairperson resign within four days.

The country’s seventh-largest tech services company appointed Gupta as a non-executive independent director for a five-year period starting September 29.

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Gupta, who has four decades of experience as a chartered accountant, currently chairs ONE WAM Ltd and Bharti Life Insurance Ltd. He also serves on the boards of Zepto, Snapdeal, Eutelsat Communications and Lodha Developers.

“We ran a very rigorous and intense global search process in partnership with Egon Zehnder with a focus on finding a candidate with the highest governance experience, professional expertise, and strategic perspectives - criteria that I had shared earlier at our investor meeting,” said Vivek Sharma, who is the interim chairperson of Coforge, as part of the company’s press release dated 28 September.

Sharma added that Gupta was chosen unanimously by all board members from a list of 60 candidates. With this, the company now has eight board members with four independent directors including Beth Boucher, Vivek Sharma, Anil Chanana, and Gupta.

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Reflecting on Gupta’s time at Bharti Enterprises where he spent more than 16 years, chief executive Sudhir Singh said the company was thrilled to have someone of Gupta’s “calibre and governance experience.”

“Mr. Gupta was instrumental in Bharti Enterprises successfully navigating multiple business shifts during his watch and association with Bharti Enterprises. As our industry, in turn, navigates the AI-led era and as Coforge pivots towards making the promise of AI real for enterprises, we welcome Mr. Gupta as he steps onto the Board,” Singh said as part of the company’s press release.

Gupta’s appointment draws curtains to the boardroom drama that shook the country’s fastest-growing tech services firm. His appointment comes as the company saw two of its board members quit within four days amid questions raised about its corporate governance practices.

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The company ended last year with $1.87 billion in revenue, up 29.2% on a yearly basis.

Gupta takes over as chairperson from veteran banker OP Bhatt, who resigned on 8 September after completing 27 months at the Noida-based firm.

In his resignation letter, Bhatt cited disagreements with the board members over his “good faith actions.” Two days later, DK Singh, who heads Coforge's NRC, resigned citing “differences and tension” between executive and independent directors and a lack of independence to operate as key reasons for his exit.

Both Bhatt and Singh were part of NRC, which came under the scanner of the company’s internal auditor, KPMG, for allegedly withholding information regarding the board evaluation report.

Between Bhatt’s resignation and Monday, the company made about half-a-dozen filings to the stock exchanges giving clarifications regarding the exits. In its filings on 10 and 11 September, Coforge said the two directors withheld findings of a board evaluation report from the rest of the board, which had ranked Bhatt's performance poorly.

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The company also added that both accepted a second term despite citing differences between board members and the information was withheld on Bhatt’s direction. The company also opened the floodlights to the board’s inner functioning leading to Bhatt’s exit.

Firstly, private equity giant Advent International, the largest shareholder owning 21.18% of Coforge, had reservations over Bhatt continuing as chairman until 2032 owing to his age as he would have turned 82, according to an executive with knowledge of the matter.

And finally, when the internal auditor raised questions with the nine-member board of Coforge on the board evaluation exercise, it sought Bhatt’s responses. The veteran banker response came with a resignation letter, the executive added.

The lid over alleged malpractice first came off in the first week of August, after internal auditor KPMG found irregularities in Coforge’s board evaluation exercise for the year ended March 2026.

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KPMG sought a video recording of the board meeting during which the board evaluation exercise was held and found gaps between the board evaluation and Bhatt’s submissions at the meeting. Advent, which has three nominees on the board, was not included in the evaluation as they had joined the board only in April and had not participated in the FY26 exercise.

Mint could not independently ascertain what prompted KPMG to conduct this exercise, especially because Coforge’s FY26 annual report stated that the board evaluation exercise was carried out under the rules governing listed companies.

KPMG shared its initial findings with the board on 21 August that said Bhatt had received the lowest rating among all board members. Three days later, Advent rejected Bhatt’s re-appointment during the shareholder vote.

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According to the voting disclosure and an executive privy to the matter, Advent was the only large non-institutional segment that voted against Bhatt’s candidature. This led to the resolution being approved by only 65% of shareholders, falling short of the required 75% for a special resolution.

This comes less than a month after the company’s NRC, which included an Advent nominee, gave Bhatt’s re-appointment a go-ahead.

About the Author Jas Bardia Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs)....Read More ✕ Jas Bardia Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.