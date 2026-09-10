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Coforge top shareholder thumbs-down leads to chairman Bhatt's exit

Jas BardiaVarun Sood
4 min read10 Sep 2026, 05:45 AM IST
O.P. Bhatt took over as Coforge chairman on 29 June 2024.
O.P. Bhatt took over as Coforge chairman on 29 June 2024.(Mint)
Summary

Coforge’s top shareholder Advent voted against chairman Bhatt’s reappointment, weeks after its nominee was part of a panel that backed his tenure extension. The reversal blocked the veteran banker’s second term; he has since quit amid concerns over the board evaluation process.

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A surprise U-turn by private equity giant Advent International prompted O.P. Bhatt to resign as chairman of Coforge Ltd on Tuesday, as a 'no' vote by its largest shareholder denied the veteran banker the minimum 75% vote required for an extension.

A surprise U-turn by private equity giant Advent International prompted O.P. Bhatt to resign as chairman of Coforge Ltd on Tuesday, as a 'no' vote by its largest shareholder denied the veteran banker the minimum 75% vote required for an extension.

Advent's vote came just three weeks after a panel including its nominee signed off on an extension, against the backdrop of differences on the company board on Bhatt continuing at the helm of India's fastest-growing IT services company.

Advent's vote came just three weeks after a panel including its nominee signed off on an extension, against the backdrop of differences on the company board on Bhatt continuing at the helm of India's fastest-growing IT services company.

The flip-flop by a private equity giant in India’s $315 billion IT outsourcing industry marks a rare case of a minority investor using its voting power to block a chairman’s reappointment. The news of the resignation, disclosed by the company on Wednesday, triggered a 5.3% decline in the Noida-based company's share price.

“I believe that continuing on the board while there remains a disagreement considering the characteristics of my good faith actions in the board evaluation process would not be conducive to the effective functioning of the board,” Bhatt said in his resignation email dated 8 September.

Also Read | Coforge confident of hitting $5 bn revenue target well before FY30, says CEO

Coforge’s board has appointed Vivek Sharma, a non-executive independent director, as interim chairman until 1 January 2027. Incidentally, Sharma is a senior advisor to Advent.

The immediate trigger for the resignation is the Coforge internal auditor’s findings, which the company disclosed in the same filing.

“As part of the internal audit plan for Q2FY26, the company's internal auditor reviewed, among other matters, the process followed in relation to the Board Evaluation Exercise under the guidance of the chairman and the resulting Board Evaluation Report (BER) presented by the chairman to the board,” the filing said.

The report is essentially an internal assessment of the performance of the board and its directors.

This is the second time this year that Coforge has seen shareholder opposition to a resolution. In January, its public shareholders had rejected the firm’s decision to give Advent the right to nominate members on the board’s audit, nomination, and remuneration panels, forcing the company to remove these privileges.

Unlike the last time, when public investors opposed a resolution, this time it was the insider who rejected the resolution at Coforge, which ended last year with $1.87 billion in revenue, with a 29.2% growth, the fastest among the two dozen listed information technology firms.

Mint could not independently ascertain the reason behind this Advent's change of stance. Emails sent to Advent and Coforge went unanswered.

According to the company’s disclosures to the stock exchanges, Advent owns 21.18% of Coforge, or about 93.8 million shares. This makes it the firm’s largest shareholder.

Bhatt, who served as chairman of State Bank of India until 2011 and had earlier served as a board member of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd, took over as Coforge chairman on 29 June 2024. His term as an independent director ends on 30 April 2027.

Under rules for listed entities, Coforge sought shareholder nod for non-executive director and chairman Bhatt for another five-year term starting 1 May and ending 30 April 2032, as he turned 75 on 7 March 2026.

Public investors, including mutual funds, insurance firms and foreign money managers, own 68.2% of Coforge, while Advent and a few other corporate bodies own the remaining 31.8%. Domestic mutual funds own 30%. Coforge does not have a promoter.

Also Read | Coforge races ahead in Q1, Mphasis treads carefully

On 23 August, around 88% of its public investors had voted in the resolution seeking Bhatt’s reappointment. Nearly 90% of these large money managers, including Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management, Nordea Asset Management and most domestic mutual funds, had approved his candidature, as per filings reviewed by Mint.

According to the voting disclosure and an executive privy to the matter, Advent was the only large non-institutional segment that voted against Bhatt’s candidature. This led to the resolution being approved by only 65% of shareholders, falling short of the required 75% for a special resolution.

Notably, Advent and other public investors backed four other resolutions, including the reappointment of chief executive officer Sudhir Singh.

Significantly, the opposition from Advent, which became the largest shareholder only in April, came less than a month after the company's nomination and remuneration committee, which includes Advent’s representative, reappointed Bhatt for another five-year term on 27 July, according to the company’s annual report.

Advent’s managing partner Shweta Jalan and another executive, Atin Jain, had joined the Coforge board on 23 April, after Coforge closed the Encora acquisition. End December, Coforge made the largest acquisition by an Indian IT services firm, when it decided to spend $2.39 billion to buy Encora, a US data analytics and digital engineering firm. Under the deal, Coforge gave shares to Encora’s majority owner, Advent, which eventually took a 21% stake in the Noida-based IT services firm.

Jalan joined the board-appointed the nomination and remuneration committee, while Jain became a member of the audit committee. Messages and calls to Jalan and Bhatt seeking a comment on the issue did not elicit a response.

The review issue

The board evaluation review identified “certain concerns in relation to the manner in which the BER had been dealt with and presented to the board, including that certain material information contained in or relating to the report and the performance of the chairman had not been fully disclosed to the board when the BER was presented,” read Coforge's filing to the stock exchanges.

Mint could not independently ascertain the concerns or the material information the company says it failed to disclose.

A proxy advisory executive said disagreements might have come to the fore. “This is a rare instance and underlines a point of disagreement between O.P. Bhatt and the largest shareholder, Advent, that was brought to the fore," said Shriram Subramanian, founder of InGovern Research Services, a Bengaluru-based proxy advisory firm.

Also Read | Coforge starts FY27 on a strong note with record deals and margin beat

"The company seems to have couched it as a matter of board evaluation, rather than disagreements in strategies or policies between the chairman and Advent,” he said.

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Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesCoforge top shareholder thumbs-down leads to chairman Bhatt's exit

Coforge top shareholder thumbs-down leads to chairman Bhatt's exit

Jas BardiaVarun Sood
4 min read10 Sep 2026, 05:45 AM IST
O.P. Bhatt took over as Coforge chairman on 29 June 2024.
O.P. Bhatt took over as Coforge chairman on 29 June 2024.(Mint)
Summary

Coforge’s top shareholder Advent voted against chairman Bhatt’s reappointment, weeks after its nominee was part of a panel that backed his tenure extension. The reversal blocked the veteran banker’s second term; he has since quit amid concerns over the board evaluation process.

Gift this article

A surprise U-turn by private equity giant Advent International prompted O.P. Bhatt to resign as chairman of Coforge Ltd on Tuesday, as a 'no' vote by its largest shareholder denied the veteran banker the minimum 75% vote required for an extension.

A surprise U-turn by private equity giant Advent International prompted O.P. Bhatt to resign as chairman of Coforge Ltd on Tuesday, as a 'no' vote by its largest shareholder denied the veteran banker the minimum 75% vote required for an extension.

Advent's vote came just three weeks after a panel including its nominee signed off on an extension, against the backdrop of differences on the company board on Bhatt continuing at the helm of India's fastest-growing IT services company.

Advent's vote came just three weeks after a panel including its nominee signed off on an extension, against the backdrop of differences on the company board on Bhatt continuing at the helm of India's fastest-growing IT services company.

The flip-flop by a private equity giant in India’s $315 billion IT outsourcing industry marks a rare case of a minority investor using its voting power to block a chairman’s reappointment. The news of the resignation, disclosed by the company on Wednesday, triggered a 5.3% decline in the Noida-based company's share price.

“I believe that continuing on the board while there remains a disagreement considering the characteristics of my good faith actions in the board evaluation process would not be conducive to the effective functioning of the board,” Bhatt said in his resignation email dated 8 September.

Also Read | Coforge confident of hitting $5 bn revenue target well before FY30, says CEO

Coforge’s board has appointed Vivek Sharma, a non-executive independent director, as interim chairman until 1 January 2027. Incidentally, Sharma is a senior advisor to Advent.

The immediate trigger for the resignation is the Coforge internal auditor’s findings, which the company disclosed in the same filing.

“As part of the internal audit plan for Q2FY26, the company's internal auditor reviewed, among other matters, the process followed in relation to the Board Evaluation Exercise under the guidance of the chairman and the resulting Board Evaluation Report (BER) presented by the chairman to the board,” the filing said.

The report is essentially an internal assessment of the performance of the board and its directors.

This is the second time this year that Coforge has seen shareholder opposition to a resolution. In January, its public shareholders had rejected the firm’s decision to give Advent the right to nominate members on the board’s audit, nomination, and remuneration panels, forcing the company to remove these privileges.

Unlike the last time, when public investors opposed a resolution, this time it was the insider who rejected the resolution at Coforge, which ended last year with $1.87 billion in revenue, with a 29.2% growth, the fastest among the two dozen listed information technology firms.

Mint could not independently ascertain the reason behind this Advent's change of stance. Emails sent to Advent and Coforge went unanswered.

According to the company’s disclosures to the stock exchanges, Advent owns 21.18% of Coforge, or about 93.8 million shares. This makes it the firm’s largest shareholder.

Bhatt, who served as chairman of State Bank of India until 2011 and had earlier served as a board member of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd, took over as Coforge chairman on 29 June 2024. His term as an independent director ends on 30 April 2027.

Under rules for listed entities, Coforge sought shareholder nod for non-executive director and chairman Bhatt for another five-year term starting 1 May and ending 30 April 2032, as he turned 75 on 7 March 2026.

Public investors, including mutual funds, insurance firms and foreign money managers, own 68.2% of Coforge, while Advent and a few other corporate bodies own the remaining 31.8%. Domestic mutual funds own 30%. Coforge does not have a promoter.

Also Read | Coforge races ahead in Q1, Mphasis treads carefully

On 23 August, around 88% of its public investors had voted in the resolution seeking Bhatt’s reappointment. Nearly 90% of these large money managers, including Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management, Nordea Asset Management and most domestic mutual funds, had approved his candidature, as per filings reviewed by Mint.

According to the voting disclosure and an executive privy to the matter, Advent was the only large non-institutional segment that voted against Bhatt’s candidature. This led to the resolution being approved by only 65% of shareholders, falling short of the required 75% for a special resolution.

Notably, Advent and other public investors backed four other resolutions, including the reappointment of chief executive officer Sudhir Singh.

Significantly, the opposition from Advent, which became the largest shareholder only in April, came less than a month after the company's nomination and remuneration committee, which includes Advent’s representative, reappointed Bhatt for another five-year term on 27 July, according to the company’s annual report.

Advent’s managing partner Shweta Jalan and another executive, Atin Jain, had joined the Coforge board on 23 April, after Coforge closed the Encora acquisition. End December, Coforge made the largest acquisition by an Indian IT services firm, when it decided to spend $2.39 billion to buy Encora, a US data analytics and digital engineering firm. Under the deal, Coforge gave shares to Encora’s majority owner, Advent, which eventually took a 21% stake in the Noida-based IT services firm.

Jalan joined the board-appointed the nomination and remuneration committee, while Jain became a member of the audit committee. Messages and calls to Jalan and Bhatt seeking a comment on the issue did not elicit a response.

The review issue

The board evaluation review identified “certain concerns in relation to the manner in which the BER had been dealt with and presented to the board, including that certain material information contained in or relating to the report and the performance of the chairman had not been fully disclosed to the board when the BER was presented,” read Coforge's filing to the stock exchanges.

Mint could not independently ascertain the concerns or the material information the company says it failed to disclose.

A proxy advisory executive said disagreements might have come to the fore. “This is a rare instance and underlines a point of disagreement between O.P. Bhatt and the largest shareholder, Advent, that was brought to the fore," said Shriram Subramanian, founder of InGovern Research Services, a Bengaluru-based proxy advisory firm.

Also Read | Coforge starts FY27 on a strong note with record deals and margin beat

"The company seems to have couched it as a matter of board evaluation, rather than disagreements in strategies or policies between the chairman and Advent,” he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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