Coforge outshines in Q2 as IT rivals navigate haze
Jas Bardia 5 min read 24 Oct 2025, 09:11 pm IST
Summary
Coforge's commentary stands in contrast to the country’s five largest IT outsourcers, who are still uncertain about the macroeconomic environment. None of the top five expect a clear-cut demand revival during the second half of the year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Coforge Ltd reported the fastest growth among nine of the country’s 15 largest information technology (IT) services companies which have declared earnings so far. This marks the fifth straight quarter of outperformance for the company, as banks and travel firms continued to drive growth in a challenging macroeconomic environment.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story