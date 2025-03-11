Companies
Cognizant walks a tightrope as activist investor Mantle Ridge builds $1 billion stake
Jas Bardia 7 min read 11 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Mantle Ridge owns $1 billion stake at a time new CEO is trying to turn around Cognizant's fortunes and the IT sector faces a challenge from generative AI
A new chief executive trying to steer the company, generative AI disrupting the information technology (IT) services industry, and now an activist shareholder raising its stake—New Jersey-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp now finds itself walking a tightrope.
