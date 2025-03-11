“We are now concerned that this may be a side-effect of the onus on margin expansion," wrote HSBC analysts Yogesh Aggarwal, Vikas Ahuja, and Vivek Gedda in a note dated 17 May 2018. “In 2017, CTSH, in its attempt to squeeze more profits (to achieve its margin targets), limited wage hikes and rationalized the workforce. We believe this has now started to manifest in higher attrition. On top of this, attrition of local employees in the US remains relatively high and, in light of the higher visa rejection rate, operational management will remain a challenge for the company."