Cognizant and Infosys are tapping a new trend in IT deals to combat tough times
Top global companies are consolidating IT outsourcing to cut costs amid trade tariff uncertainties. Infosys and Cognizant are poised to benefit from this trend, focusing on vendor consolidation deals to deliver maximum value, despite concerns over client spending and project cancellations.
Top companies globally are cutting down on the number of information technology (IT) outsourcers they are working with and consolidating work across silos to a few vendors in an effort to cut costs amid uncertainty over the US administration’s flip-flops on trade tariffs.