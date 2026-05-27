Others open their wallets for buybacks. Cognizant turned to credit.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is financing its $2 billion share repurchase through bank credit, in a departure from the information technology (IT) industry's practice of using cash reserves for such transactions. The development underscores the twin challenges of keeping shareholders content and keeping enough cash for business and acquisitions.
In Nasdaq filings last week, the US-headquartered IT services giant said it will draw $1 billion for the buyback from a $1.85 billion revolving credit facility. Cognizant had secured the credit line in 2014 to support the $2.7 billion acquisition of Trizetto, a healthcare-focused IT firm.
Cognizant, which had decided earlier this year to buy back up to $1 billion of its shares, informed Nasdaq on 18 May that it would increase the buyback to $2 billion. The generous cash return mirrors an industry practice: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd and Wipro Ltd collectively paid $10.7 billion to shareholders in FY26 and $51.2 billion over the last five years. However, what's different with Cognizant is the source of funds—both domestic IT firms as well as foreign peers such as Accenture Plc and Capgemini SE, have always turned to their own cash chests.