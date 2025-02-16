Companies
Belcan growth uncertain as Trump administration looks to optimise federal spend
Summary
- Belcan, which Cognizant acquired for $1.3 billion in June 2024, gets more than three-fourths of its business from commercial aerospace, defence and space, whereas 40% comes from US federal contracts. With the US clamping down on govt spending, sectors that contribute to Belcan’s growth may suffer.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s second-largest acquisition is facing an uncertain road, as a big chunk of its work comes from US federal contracts, many of which are now under scrutiny.
