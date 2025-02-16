Belcan growth uncertain as Trump administration looks to optimise federal spend

"Despite the near-term pressure in those industries, we are excited about the opportunities we see across P&R, where the convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) is rapidly accelerating. Our acquisition of Belcan has significantly expanded our capabilities in these areas of IT and OT and we believe it will help us pursue growth opportunities across industries over the long term. We closely monitor US government spending and policy. We remain bullish on the long-term opportunity for aerospace in the next decade," said Cognizant in a mailed response to Mint's questions.