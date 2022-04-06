Cognizant hopes to  surpass  $50  bn market  cap soon: Brian Humphries

Cognizant hopes to surpass $50 bn market cap soon: Brian Humphries4 min read . 07:23 AM IST
In an interview, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries speaks about his priorities, long-term vision and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy, among other things
BENGALURU : Software services firm Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has been betting big on what it calls the digital battlegrounds—digital engineering, data, cloud, and the internet of things (IoT). Chief executive Brian Humphries, who completed three years at the helm of New Jersey-based Cognizant on 1 April, has been in the process of steering the company to bellwether status. He has accomplished some of his goals, while some are work-in-progress. In an interview, Humphries spoke about his priorities, long-term vision and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy, among other things. Edited excerpts:
What are the goals you have achieved, and what are your priorities now?
We have been in transition for a number of years, but I am delighted with the progress we have made. First of all, we were very clear in our strategy to scale into digital, to scale internationally, to reposition the brand, and to make sure people think of us as an IT services partner that can bring thought leadership to them by industry and therefore allow us to serve propositions proactively and sell solutions to deliver client outcomes.
My first goal within that strategy was to make sure we have the right partnerships, the right structure, and the right portfolio to achieve that strategic ambition. And I knew that if we achieved this strategic ambition, our growth rate would accelerate. And three years later, we had record Q4 revenue last year. We provided guidance for next year and the next three years of double-digit growth and provided guidance for margin expansion for the next three years. So, the fruit of our labour is clear for everybody to see. In fact, Wall Street has given us all-time-high market valuations in recent months, and we anticipate surpassing $50 billion market capitalization (which currently stands at around $47 billion) for the first time in history in the coming months.
To what extent have you grown your digital portfolio?
We made substantial progress in our digital portfolio, which now constitutes almost 50% of our revenue, up from below 30% when I joined. That has helped us become much more relevant to our clients. We are doing some of their most strategic business transformation and digital transformation work. I am also very pleased with our ESG agenda. I just announced that by 2026, all of our buildings globally would be powered via renewable energy. Having said that, I also think we still have more work to do. We will continue to execute our strategy, but we are proud of the progress we have made.
What’s your vision for Cognizant to return to bellwether status?
Our long-term vision for Cognizant is to be the pre-eminent services provider to the global 2,000 C-suites. And what I mean by that pre-eminent is a company that customers turn to proactively for help. Part of the evolution of Cognizant is to evolve from selling solely to the CIO or CTO to building much broader C-suite relationships. That is essential because digital initiatives are often sponsored by the broader C-suite. Our vision is to continue to strengthen our portfolio around our engineering capabilities and key digital battlegrounds. We are also accelerating our commitment to India with our fresher hiring. We are onboarding 50,000 freshers in India this year. We have a BPO (business process outsourcing) business that is growing by over 50%, and it’s only 10% of our portfolio. But it is growing twice the speed of the industry. This is expected to become a bigger portion of our business.
How do you see the demand environment hereon?
We are very optimistic about the industry and very bullish about Cognizant’s positioning in the industry. I am firmly of the opinion that digital is permeating every single business model, every single industry, every single use case or workload. Clients around the world are modernizing their applications. So, I am confident we will sustain our topline growth in the years ahead. Cognizant is also more competitive these days. We have refreshed large parts of our leadership team, and our portfolio is stronger than it has ever been.
Given that you have made several acquisitions, what’s your M&A strategy?
We continue to deploy a strategy around a number of things. There are certain domains we want to strengthen, like life sciences and healthcare. We have also been building our technology via mergers and acquisitions. These technologies include IoT, data and analytics, digital engineering and others. It is about building competency and capability. Then, there’s also a geographic dimension to this where we get access to senior leadership teams in our international business.
