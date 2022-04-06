Cognizant hopes to  surpass  $50  bn market  cap soon: Brian Humphries

Our long-term vision for Cognizant is to be the pre-eminent services provider to the global 2,000 C-suites. And what I mean by that pre-eminent is a company that customers turn to proactively for help. Part of the evolution of Cognizant is to evolve from selling solely to the CIO or CTO to building much broader C-suite relationships. That is essential because digital initiatives are often sponsored by the broader C-suite. Our vision is to continue to strengthen our portfolio around our engineering capabilities and key digital battlegrounds. We are also accelerating our commitment to India with our fresher hiring. We are onboarding 50,000 freshers in India this year. We have a BPO (business process outsourcing) business that is growing by over 50%, and it’s only 10% of our portfolio. But it is growing twice the speed of the industry. This is expected to become a bigger portion of our business.