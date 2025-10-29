Cognizant plans India IPO, listing to make it India's 2nd largest IT company

“India is always a very richly valued market compared to global markets, and similar companies and businesses in India trade at a far higher multiple than they do globally," said Shankar Sharma, veteran market investor and founder of GQuant Investech, a wealth management firm. “So if you look at food delivery companies in the US or the UK and compare them to Zomato, you will understand, and the same goes for all the FMCG companies, also and for automotive companies. So, it is highly possible that Cognizant is looking at a valuation arbitrage," Sharma added.