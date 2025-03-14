Companies
IT titans at war: Cognizant denies slow-roll plot by its CEO to hurt Infosys
Summary
- New Jersey-headquartered Cognizant labelled “preposterous” Infosys’s allegations that the former had hired current chief executive officer S. Ravi Kumar to slow down the development of Infosys’s healthcare software product (Helix).
The high-stakes battle in a US court between two of India’s biggest IT services companies—Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and Infosys Ltd—took a curious turn this week.
