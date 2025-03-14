IT titans at war: Cognizant denies slow-roll plot by its CEO to hurt Infosys

The company was embroiled in a nine-month issue with Wipro over the appointment of Jatin Dalal as its chief financial officer. Dalal, previously at Wipro as its chief financial officer (CFO) since 2015, joined Cognizant as its CFO in December 2023. Wipro filed a complaint in a Bengaluru city court, alleging that Dalal had not adhered to the employment contract which restricted him from working with Wipro’s rivals for a period of up to one year. This matter was settled out of court in July last year.