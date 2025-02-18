Companies
Cognizant says Infosys was caught ‘red handed’ stealing TriZetto trade secrets
Jas Bardia 4 min read 18 Feb 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
- Cognizant said that Infosys signed seven non-disclosure agreements while giving it access to the TriZetto software that included certain key information such as trade secrets.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has alleged that Infosys Ltd was "caught red-handed" stealing the trade secrets of its healthcare software TriZetto, upping the ante against India's No.2 IT services firm in a US lawsuit.
