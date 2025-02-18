“Although Infosys argues that TriZetto’s misappropriation claims are based on “speculation" (Mot. at 4), Infosys did not move to dismiss TriZetto’s trade secret claims on the basis that TriZetto failed to adequately allege acts of misappropriation. See generally Dkt. No. 33. Nor could it, as there is direct evidence of misappropriation. Indeed, it would have been impossible for Infosys to develop the QNXT Adaptor or test cases for Facets without access to and use of TriZetto’s trade secret information," said Cognizant to back its claims.