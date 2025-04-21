Companies
Captive concerns: Why Cognizant has called out the risk from GCCs
Jas Bardia 5 min read 21 Apr 2025, 05:20 AM IST
- Cognizant and homegrown IT services firms provide services, including application development and maintenance, to some of the world's largest companies, including Apple and Walmart
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.'s annual report describes global captive centres (GCC) operated by its clients as a potential risk, making the Nasdaq-listed company the first large IT firm to cite the GCC shadow over outsourcing.
