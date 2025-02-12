Cognizant-L&T bribery case put on hold after Trump halts FCPA enforcement
SummaryA New Jersey court halted pretrial proceedings in a bribery case involving Cognizant Technology Solutions. This decision raises concerns over international corruption enforcement and impacts ongoing legal actions against former Cognizant executives accused of illicit payments.
Bengaluru: Less than 24 hours after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting prosecutions of Americans accused of bribing foreign government officials, a New Jersey court put on hold pretrial proceedings in a six-year-old case involving Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.