Bengaluru: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is undertaking what is arguably its largest restructuring in nearly four years, merging its application development, digital engineering and software testing practices into a single group as clients demand greater returns on their artificial intelligence (AI) investments.
Effective 26 October, the Nasdaq-listed company started to reorganize its business into three “building blocks”—Industry Delivery Units (IDUs), Frontier Capability Units (FCUs) and Application Services Units (ASUs)—and has laid the groundwork for equipping its employees with these changes over the last four months, according to internal memos accessed by Mint.
Cognizant restructures software engineering business as clients seek AI returns
SummaryThe restructuring is part of Cognizant’s efforts to prepare for an AI-driven market, where companies are reassessing the work they outsource to technology services providers. It is arguably the largest organizational overhaul under chief executive Ravi Kumar, who took charge in January 2023.
Bengaluru: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is undertaking what is arguably its largest restructuring in nearly four years, merging its application development, digital engineering and software testing practices into a single group as clients demand greater returns on their artificial intelligence (AI) investments.
Effective 26 October, the Nasdaq-listed company started to reorganize its business into three “building blocks”—Industry Delivery Units (IDUs), Frontier Capability Units (FCUs) and Application Services Units (ASUs)—and has laid the groundwork for equipping its employees with these changes over the last four months, according to internal memos accessed by Mint.
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Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.
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