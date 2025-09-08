Cognizant moves Supreme Court in Atyati logo trademark battle
Krishna Yadav , Jas Bardia 4 min read 08 Sept 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Cognizant has been battling a case concerning its hexagonal logo after a Bengaluru-based fintech firm, Atyati Technologies Pvt. Ltd, challenged its ownership in 2023.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi/Bengaluru: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Bombay high court order that barred the Nasdaq-listed firm from using its hexagonal logo in India.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story