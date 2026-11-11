Cognizant to tie job titles to AI adoption in major workforce revamp

Bangalore: At Cognizant, a job title will no longer simply describe an employee's work—it will reflect how AI is transforming it. In an internal memo to delivery executives on 30 October, which Mint has reviewed, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. outlined plans to rework designations based on how much of an employee’s work AI has taken over. This makes it arguably the first IT services firm to systematically reshape roles around AI-driven shifts in India’s $300-billion tech services sector.

While job titles traditionally reflected the specific duties an employee performed, Cognizant said the redesign accounts for AI’s absorption of daily work. “Cognizant is moving to a role-based talent architecture. The AI Builder Role Catalogue defines a set of job families and roles, and each role has three states that show how the same job changes as AI takes on more of the work,” read the memo.

Each role has three levels: ‘current,’ which implies an employee’s current role; ‘evolving,’ which means the role the employee will get as AI supports more of that work; and ‘future,’ which means the designation they will get when they eventually orchestrate and govern AI-enabled work.

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“Since the AI Builder talent journey began, we have held orientations and leadership connects, and in September 2026 we launched MySkills across the organization – that shows where your role sits in the AI Builder Role Catalogue, along with your job family and role state (current, evolving, or future). We now want the role you see in MySkills to match the job titles in our systems,” the memo added.

The development comes as the Nasdaq-listed company expects slower growth this year due to cautious tech spending from healthcare and consumer clients. It also follows what may have been the firm’s biggest restructuring in nearly four years. Mint reported on 28 October that the company had combined its application development, digital engineering, and software testing teams into one group.

The company, based in Teaneck, New Jersey, ended FY26 with $21.1 billion in revenue, up 7% from the previous year, making it one of India's fastest-growing tech services companies. Almost three-fourths of its 351,600 employees work in the country. However, the company expects slower growth this year. Management said during last month's post-earnings call that it expects to finish the year with 4.5%-4.9% growth.

Rollout in phases For now, Cognizant is planning the job realignment in phases, as “some roles and leadership structures are still being finalized”. According to the memo, this realignment will first take place for associates at the level of associate director and below in delivery teams across India, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan and the Philippines, subject to local consultation and approvals. Employees in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will see their roles change later. The change will also apply to employees in solutioning, business development and sales roles, in addition to leadership roles.

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The company clarified that employee compensation, grades, reporting managers and performance processes would remain the same. This rebadging comes as the company undergoes its largest business restructuring to make itself future-ready in an uncertain demand environment.

“We are mapping roles across the company to future-oriented job families. Through our proprietary learning ecosystem, associates can see how their role is evolving, understand where their capabilities are strong and what to build next, and receive personalized learning paths to build the capabilities our clients need and prepare for future roles,” a Cognizant spokesperson said on Monday in response to Mint's email.

“As part of this work, some associates are seeing updated titles that more accurately reflect the nature of their work and the skills required as roles evolve with AI,” the spokesperson added.

The 'AI Builder' vision In July last year, Cognizant chief executive Ravi Kumar S. first detailed his vision for the company to become an ‘AI Builder’ that designs and builds AI tools and software tailored to a client’s business. This includes deploying AI agents to execute tasks, shifting the revenue model from billable hours to outcome-based pricing.

For now, the company has not publicly announced all its roles in the AI Builder Role Catalogue, but is building a team of AI engineers in client locations who also have sales capabilities.

This is not Cognizant’s first organizational pivot to address AI-driven demand. Last month, the company sharpened its focus on enterprise clients with $1 billion to $5 billion in annual revenue, with management specifically citing their AI needs. In April, the company announced Project Leap, a transformation programme involving increased investments in AI, integrated digital offerings, and workforce upskilling. Cognizant said it expected the programme to cost $230-320 million, including $200-270 million in employee severance and other personnel-related costs, but generate savings of up to $300 million this year.