Coldplay concert news: BookMyShow COO Anil Makhija appears before Mumbai Police as Ashish Hemrajani skips summons again

  Coldplay concert news: The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing summoned Big Tree Entertainment CEO Ashish Hemrajani over alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets. COO Anil Makhija appeared instead.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published30 Sep 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Ashish Hemrajani, the CEO of BookMyShow's parent company Big Tree Entertainment, on Monday skipped the second summons issued by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) over the black market sales of Coldplay Concert tickets. However, instead of Hemrajani, the company’s COO, Anil Makhija, reached the EOW office, reported ANI.

The EOW had asked CEO Ashish Hemrajani to appear on Monday. However, Hemrajani has not reached the investigating agency's office yet, ANI said.

 

The agency had issued the first summons on September 27, and Hemrajani did not appear. The second summons was issued on Monday, September 30.

Lawyer files complaint 

A complaint was filed against BookMyShow over alleged black marketing of the much-talked-about Coldplay concert, which will be held from January 19 to 21, 2025. Advocate Amit Vyas filed the complaint.

He alleged that the company had logged out or blocked genuine users, which enabled third parties to sell the tickets at an exorbitant amount. He alleged that the tickets were originally priced at 2,500 but were sold by influencers and third parties at about 3 lakh, a report by Bar and Bench said.

The EOW recorded the complaint and has identified several parties involved in the issue. Vyas sought to register an FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, such as organised crime, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust.

On September 27, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) spokesperson Anand Dubey addressed a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to probe the black-marketing of tickets.

 

BookMyShow started selling tickets for the Coldplay concert on September 22, which were sold out in a few minutes. Eventually, the tickets worth 3,500 were resold at around 3 lakh, disappointing Coldplay fans.

On September, BookMyShow warned users of illegitimate platforms selling Coldplay Concert tickets.

“Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams! Don’t fall prey to unauthorized platforms selling fake tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India!” BookMyShow said in a post on X.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 06:58 PM IST
