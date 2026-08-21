Colgate India appoints Manish Anandani as new CEO in surprise top-level reshuffle

In a surprise leadership rejig, Colgate-Palmolive India has appointed Manish Anandani as its new managing director and chief executive, effective 28 September 2026, replacing Prabha Narasimhan, who is moving to a regional role within the global company.

Narasimhan will step down as MD and CEO at the close of business on 27 September and take up the role of executive vice president—marketing, Asia-Pacific Division, Colgate-Palmolive. The company announced the changes in an exchange filing on 21 August.

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Anandani joins from Kevenue, previously Johnson & Johnson, where he was managing director of India markets.

He is also a familiar face at Colgate-Palmolive. Anandani originally joined the company in 2005 as a regional manager and went on to hold multiple roles across India, Indochina and the corporate office before leaving Colgate-Palmolive in 2018.

His return brings experience across sales, marketing and ecommerce, as well as experience running a company as managing director.

Narasimhan’s run “During Prabha Narasimhan’s four-year tenure at the helm of Colgate-Palmolive India, she steered the company through a transformative growth journey, reinforcing its position as the market leader in oral care,” the company said in a press statement.

“Under her leadership, the company doubled down on strategic premiumization, accelerating premium portfolio growth to five times the pace of the broader market, while delivering volume-led growth, industry-leading profitability, and consistent top-line momentum,” the press statement said.

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Narasimhan has been at the helm of Colgate-Palmolive India since 2022.

The period also had tough competition. Dabur’s Red toothpaste emerged as a major competitor to Colgate during Narasimhan’s tenure. The company was recovering from the challenger brand Patanjali’s Dant Kanti's run in the last decade.

Colgate had introduced the ayurvedic product Ved Shakti to tap into this market, without much success. The global management had accepted it as a wrong bet.

"The India business unfortunately had gotten distracted, and we got back to the core of what it stood for. We got distracted with the Ayurvedic segment. We took a step back and said, ‘let’s get back to what we stand for,’” global chief executive Noel Wallace said during the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in September 2024.

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Since then, Colgate has doubled down on its science-led innovation to help the company remain differentiated among emerging competitors.

After the pandemic, more startups emerged in the oral care segment like RPSG Capital Ventures and Sauce VC backed Perfora and Lotus Holdings backed Salt.

The leadership change was decided at a 45-minute board meeting early on Friday, 21 August. Narasimhan tendered her resignation on 21 August and will continue as CEO until 27 September 2026.

Palmolive test The leadership change comes days after Narasimhan acknowledged a key weak spot in the company's portfolio.

In her last address to analysts on 17 August, Narasimhan said she was disappointed with the performance of the Palmolive brand.

“I must confess that this has been an area of disappointment. We've not done a great job with Palmolive,” Narasimhan said.

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Analyst view Analysts at Nuvama said the “overhang goes away” for Colgate India following the appointment of the new chief executive.

They added that Anandani has the required experience in sales, marketing and ecommerce and has served as MD of a company for five years.

Also Read | Colgate collaborates with Bombay Shaving Company for Palmolive ads

The analysts also said the change does not represent an abrupt transition and is a well-planned one.

Shares of the company were trading down 19% from a year ago on the National Stock Exchange on Friday morning, compared with a 3% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 over the same period.

About the Author Neethi Lisa Rojan Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a j...Read More ✕ Neethi Lisa Rojan Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.



With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.