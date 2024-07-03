Collective Artists Network acquires flash-fiction platform Terribly Tiny Tales

  • Founded as a flash-fiction platform on Facebook, Terribly Tiny Tales now hosts content across Instagram and other social media with a community of over 5 million creators.
  • Earlier this year, Collective Artists and Nikhil Kamath's VC fund Gruhas launched Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund.

Lata Jha
First Published01:13 PM IST
Vijay Subramaniam, founder and CEO of Collective Artists Network.
Vijay Subramaniam, founder and CEO of Collective Artists Network.

Creator marketplace and talent management firm Collective Artists Network has bought Terribly Tiny Tales for an undisclosed sum, stating that the acquisition of the storytelling platform aligns with its strategy to evolve into a new media company. 

Founded by Anuj Gosalia in 2013 as a flash-fiction platform on Facebook, Terribly Tiny Tales hosts content across Instagram, YouTube and other social media with a community of over five million creators. 

The platform's weekly engagement stands at 25 million people, making it a valuable partner for brands seeking to share their stories, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Terribly Tiny Tales has collaborated with brands and created original content, including web series, short films, and animated shorts.

“My vision has always been to build scale by creating an ecosystem that supports the best forms of storytelling for creators,” Vijay Subramaniam, founder and chief executive of Collective Artists Network, said in the statement. “The acquisition of Terribly Tiny Tales fits perfectly into our expansion plan to establish Collective Artists Network as the preeminent new media company centred around creators and content.”

Also read | Nikhil Kamath-backed Gruhas, Collective Artists launch fund for consumer firms

Last year, Collective Artists Network launched BigBang.Social, a tech platform for connecting creators for brand collaborations, upskilling, and community building. 

It had earlier acquired Under 25 Universe, a learning-technology company aimed at the creator ecosystem. Earlier this year, India-focused venture capital fund Gruhas, backed by Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, and Collective Artists Network, launched Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF) to back emerging consumer-focussed companies.

“This partnership will enable TTT to leverage Collective's extensive resources and expertise, allowing us to amplify our reach and impact in the storytelling domain,” Anuj Gosalia, founder and CEO of Terribly Tiny Tales, said in a statement.

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeCompaniesCollective Artists Network acquires flash-fiction platform Terribly Tiny Tales

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.85
08:13 AM | 3 JUL 2024
0.55 (0.33%)

Tata Steel

175.55
08:13 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1.05 (0.6%)

Federal Bank

181.60
08:13 AM | 3 JUL 2024
6.55 (3.74%)

Bandhan Bank

208.90
08:13 AM | 3 JUL 2024
6.65 (3.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

227.25
08:08 AM | 3 JUL 2024
14.35 (6.74%)

KNR Constructions

363.15
08:07 AM | 3 JUL 2024
22.25 (6.53%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,595.00
08:08 AM | 3 JUL 2024
268.4 (6.2%)

FDC

498.55
08:08 AM | 3 JUL 2024
28.1 (5.97%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue