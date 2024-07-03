Collective Artists Network acquires flash-fiction platform Terribly Tiny Tales

Creator marketplace and talent management firm Collective Artists Network has bought Terribly Tiny Tales for an undisclosed sum, stating that the acquisition of the storytelling platform aligns with its strategy to evolve into a new media company.

Founded by Anuj Gosalia in 2013 as a flash-fiction platform on Facebook, Terribly Tiny Tales hosts content across Instagram, YouTube and other social media with a community of over five million creators.

The platform's weekly engagement stands at 25 million people, making it a valuable partner for brands seeking to share their stories, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Terribly Tiny Tales has collaborated with brands and created original content, including web series, short films, and animated shorts.

“My vision has always been to build scale by creating an ecosystem that supports the best forms of storytelling for creators,” Vijay Subramaniam, founder and chief executive of Collective Artists Network, said in the statement. “The acquisition of Terribly Tiny Tales fits perfectly into our expansion plan to establish Collective Artists Network as the preeminent new media company centred around creators and content.”

Last year, Collective Artists Network launched BigBang.Social, a tech platform for connecting creators for brand collaborations, upskilling, and community building.

It had earlier acquired Under 25 Universe, a learning-technology company aimed at the creator ecosystem. Earlier this year, India-focused venture capital fund Gruhas, backed by Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, and Collective Artists Network, launched Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF) to back emerging consumer-focussed companies.