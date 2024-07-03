Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Collective Artists Network acquires flash-fiction platform Terribly Tiny Tales

Collective Artists Network acquires flash-fiction platform Terribly Tiny Tales

Lata Jha

  • Founded as a flash-fiction platform on Facebook, Terribly Tiny Tales now hosts content across Instagram and other social media with a community of over 5 million creators.
  • Earlier this year, Collective Artists and Nikhil Kamath's VC fund Gruhas launched Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund.

Vijay Subramaniam, founder and CEO of Collective Artists Network.

Creator marketplace and talent management firm Collective Artists Network has bought Terribly Tiny Tales for an undisclosed sum, stating that the acquisition of the storytelling platform aligns with its strategy to evolve into a new media company.

Founded by Anuj Gosalia in 2013 as a flash-fiction platform on Facebook, Terribly Tiny Tales hosts content across Instagram, YouTube and other social media with a community of over five million creators.

The platform's weekly engagement stands at 25 million people, making it a valuable partner for brands seeking to share their stories, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Terribly Tiny Tales has collaborated with brands and created original content, including web series, short films, and animated shorts.

“My vision has always been to build scale by creating an ecosystem that supports the best forms of storytelling for creators," Vijay Subramaniam, founder and chief executive of Collective Artists Network, said in the statement. “The acquisition of Terribly Tiny Tales fits perfectly into our expansion plan to establish Collective Artists Network as the preeminent new media company centred around creators and content."

Also read | Nikhil Kamath-backed Gruhas, Collective Artists launch fund for consumer firms

Last year, Collective Artists Network launched BigBang.Social, a tech platform for connecting creators for brand collaborations, upskilling, and community building.

It had earlier acquired Under 25 Universe, a learning-technology company aimed at the creator ecosystem. Earlier this year, India-focused venture capital fund Gruhas, backed by Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, and Collective Artists Network, launched Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF) to back emerging consumer-focussed companies.

“This partnership will enable TTT to leverage Collective's extensive resources and expertise, allowing us to amplify our reach and impact in the storytelling domain," Anuj Gosalia, founder and CEO of Terribly Tiny Tales, said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
