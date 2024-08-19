Coming to a cash-strapped company near you: creditor-on-creditor violence

Owners can prolong their control over ailing companies and postpone losses by playing the financial equivalent of Game of Thrones with creditors. The proprietors coax certain lenders to exchange debt that is coming due for a smaller amount of longer-term debt by offering them preferential treatment—at the expense of other creditors who aren’t in on the deal. Once a majority of creditors agree, owners can push harsher terms on the rest of their loan and bondholders.