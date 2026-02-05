Lakhs of commercial cases enter mandatory mediation, barely 2% settle

Nearly seven years after India made pre-court mediation mandatory for commercial disputes, the numbers point to a system that is barely mediating. Government data shows that only about 1.75% of the over 270,000 applications routed through the process have been settled since 2018.

Lawyers say the process is widely treated as a procedural hurdle rather than a serious settlement effort, with parties reluctant to engage early and little certainty around enforcement.

“In most commercial cases, mediation fails before it even begins,” said Gauhar Mirza, partner at Saraf and Partners. “Often the other side simply does not show up. Even when they do, they lack authority or preparation. When genuine mediation happens, settlements do follow, but very few cases ever reach that stage.”

Data placed before the Rajya Sabha by the ministry of law and justice shows that while lakhs of commercial disputes have been sent for mandatory pre-institution mediation under the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, only a small fraction has actually been resolved. The disclosure came in a written reply on 29 January to a question raised by Trinamool Congress's lawmaker Sagarika Ghose.

According to the data, over 270,000 applications have been filed for pre-institution mediation since Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act was introduced in 2018 to govern commercial disputes for faster resolution. Most disputes never progressed to actual mediation or ended without any settlement.

Lawyers say the compulsory nature of pre-court mediation runs against the basic idea of mediation and has weakened business confidence in the process.

“The numbers tell a stark story,” said Shaneen Parikh, partner and head of international arbitration at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. “In 2024-25, fewer than 900 settlements came out of nearly 60,000 mediation applications. Parties clearly do not see value in the process and prefer to litigate or settle informally.”

Only adding burden? According to Parikh, rather than reducing court congestion, mandatory mediation has added an extra procedural layer that businesses must navigate before their cases can proceed.

Mediation applications have surged from 3,680 in FY19 to nearly 60,000 in FY25, while the settlement rates remain negligible.

Mediation is part of alternative dispute resolution (ADR), which also includes arbitration, conciliation, and negotiation. While mediation depends on voluntary settlement with the help of a neutral mediator, arbitration results in a binding decision by an arbitrator.

Pre-institution mediation was introduced in 2018 under the Commercial Courts Act to encourage early settlement of commercial disputes and reduce pressure on courts.

Under Section 12A, parties involved in commercial disputes above ₹3 lakh must attempt mediation before filing a lawsuit, unless an urgent interim relief is required.

The year-wise government figures underline how limited the outcomes have been. Between July 2018 and March 2019, only 25 cases were settled of the 3,680 applications. In FY20 and FY21, settlements were at 167 and 186, respectively, even though more than 18,000 applications were filed each year. As filings rose to 32,335 in FY22 and 46,412 in FY23, settlements remained low at 368 and 1,449.

The trend has only worsened in recent years, with just 1,139 settlements in FY24 and 877 in FY25, out of the nearly 60,000 applications.

“There is a risk that repeated failures of pre-institution mediation may dampen business confidence in ADR, especially when such low settlement rates are seen as evidence that the process does not work,” said Shiv Sapra, partner at Kochhar & Co.

Why is mediation not taking off? According to lawyers, mediation often fails because parties see it as a procedural formality rather than a genuine effort to resolve disputes. In high-value commercial cases, companies are reluctant to compromise at an early stage and worry that mediation could weaken their negotiating position. The process also collapses early in many cases, with parties delaying or refusing to participate, leading several matters to be treated as non-starters.

The way forward Dispute resolution experts say reforms are needed to make the framework effective. These include penalties for refusing to engage in mediation, requiring parties to attend is with decision-making authority, and closer oversight by courts.

From an investor perspective, Parikh said quicker enforcement of mediated settlements and India’s ratification of the Singapore Convention on Mediation could help restore confidence by allowing cross-border enforcement of settlement agreements.

India had signed the Singapore Convention on Mediation on 7 August 2019, but has not ratified it yet.

The Singapore Convention on Mediation is a UN treaty that allows international commercial mediation settlements to be enforced directly across borders. For investors, this is crucial as settlements reached through mediation can be enforced without starting fresh court cases or arbitration.

An IndiaCorpLaw analysis notes that under Indian law, mediation settlements are often treated as private contracts, making enforcement slow and uncertain. Ratifying the Singapore convention would close this gap, make mediation more reliable for cross-border business, reduce legal costs, and boost investor confidence in India’s dispute-resolution system.

Do mediations work globally? In mature jurisdictions such as the UK, mediation is embedded in civil procedure and is not governed by a separate law. Courts actively encourage mediation through cost sanctions for unreasonable refusal, creating strong judicial pressure while keeping the process voluntary.

Mediation in the US is governed by a mix of federal rules, state laws, and court-specific procedures, rather than one single statute. Many federal courts encourage or require mediation under local court rules, while states regulate mediation through their civil procedure laws.

How is policy reacting to this? Concerns over mandatory mediation have also been flagged at the policy level. In 2023, a paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) argued that pre-litigation mediation under the Commercial Courts Act should be made voluntary, noting that compulsory mediation can add three to five months to dispute timelines and increase legal costs for businesses.