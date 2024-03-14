'Commoditizing fast-growing segments can hamper smartphone growth’
Samsung ended last year as the top brand by volume market share—with 18% of the market, as per a market report by Counterpoint Research on 31 January
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: In a sluggish consumer electronics market, the key to boosting smartphone sales is to steer clear of cookie-cutter experiences for buyers and, instead, enhance value-addition in mid-segment devices, Raju Pullan, senior vice-president and head of Samsung India’s mobile experience business, said in an interview.