Community apps find new ways to cash in on gated communities

Bengaluru: India’s community management platforms are increasingly looking beyond software subscriptions to unlock new sources of growth, with companies betting on advertising, financial services, hardware and insurance as they seek to deepen monetization of their resident base.
The shift comes as apps like MyGate, Nobrokerhood and Park+ look to monetise millions of users across fast-growing gated communities, where software subscriptions alone have proved difficult to scale.
Fresh off a ₹225-crore fundraise from Dharana Capital, MyGate now derives nearly 70% of its revenue from advertising, while smart locks contribute another 8-9%, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Abhishek Kumar told Mint.
“The willingness to pay for software in India is still evolving,” Kumar said, adding that companies therefore need to build adjacent businesses that create additional revenue streams instead of relying solely on subscription income.