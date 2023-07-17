Companies and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Earnings Season
Summary
- Sales are flagging, and profits are flagging even more
When companies were raising prices faster than their costs were going up, it was called greedflation. But with profit margins now collapsing, it is beginning to look as though businesses are having a sudden fit of generosity.
