Companies and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Earnings Season

Some of this is an energy story—fuel prices are down a lot from last year, and that is hitting energy companies. But excluding energy companies, S&P 500 revenues are expected to show an increase of just 2.8%. Moreover, excluding energy items, growth in nominal GDP would be stronger too. The broader problem remains that the stock market is focusing more on companies that produce and sell goods than the service-oriented economy is. Not only have consumers been redirecting more of their spending back to services, but also goods inflation aside from energy items has cooled sharply. As of May, Commerce Department figures show that nominal U.S. consumer spending on goods excluding energy items was on pace to be up 4% versus a year earlier, while nominal spending on services excluding energy services was on pace to be up about 8%.