Companies are balking at the high costs of running electric trucks
Paul Berger , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 08 May 2024, 05:51 PM IST
SummaryA Ryder analysis shows operating expenses of low-emissions rigs are far higher than those for diesel trucks.
Executives at truck leasing company Ryder System spent years listening to some of their biggest customers say they wanted to switch to battery-electric big rigs.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less