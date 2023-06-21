Companies Are Increasingly Looking at Their Biodiversity Impact5 min read 21 Jun 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Major companies are beginning to treat their impact on the natural world as seriously as greenhouse-gas emissions
Six months ago this week, nearly 200 countries signed a landmark agreement in Montreal to protect biodiversity. While mandatory reporting on nature may still be a long way off, for some companies, measuring their impact on nature makes good business sense.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×