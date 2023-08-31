Companies Are Using Fewer Temp Workers, but That Doesn’t Portend a Downturn
- Declines in temp employment used to signal economic weakness, but some currently regard it as a sign of a healthy labor market
Temporary employment is falling, but that isn’t the bad omen it used to be.
The number of temp workers in the U.S. has been trending lower since it hit a peak in March 2022, and it has fallen every month since January.
In the past, declines in temp employment signaled broader weakness in the economy and were considered a bellwether of coming recessions. Typically, businesses staff up with temps to test the resilience of economic growth, then drop those workers first when demand begins to slow, portending wider layoffs as the economy softens. In 2001 and 2007, temp staffing began to fall around a year before recession set in.
But the current temp slowdown is taking place in a strong labor market with overall unemployment at 3.5% in July. The decline is a result of changes in both supply and demand, industry executives and economists say. While the drop in temp employment stems in part from business customers reducing orders for traveling nurses, project managers and other roles, it is also being driven by temp workers’ ability to find permanent jobs.
The August employment report will be released Friday, and economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal are forecasting job gains of 170,000 and no change to the unemployment rate.
The old pattern of viewing falling temp employment as a bellwether of broad-based layoffs no longer holds, said Barry Asin, president of Staffing Industry Analysts, a trade group for the temporary-help sector.
“I’ve never seen a moment like this where temp staffing is declining for a sustained period of time and yet GDP is still positive and unemployment is still at record low levels," Asin said.
Staffing companies had nearly three million workers on their payrolls in July, down 205,000 from March 2022, but still above prepandemic levels. The temp penetration rate—the share of employed people placed by staffing services—generally hovers around 2%, and is currently at 1.92%. In previous recessions, the rate has fallen as low as 1.3%, Asin said.
Workers and employers are shifting more toward permanent work, at least for now, industry experts said. In a labor market with 1.5 job openings for every unemployed person, workers who want steady jobs with greater security are finding what they are looking for.
Among temporary and contract workers, 43% say they would rather have a standard job, according to a survey of workers’ job experiences conducted in April 2022 by Paul Osterman, a labor economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Employers use temporary labor because it allows them to scale up or down quickly and lay off workers without going through complex termination procedures, Osterman said. In a weak labor market, they can dictate the terms of employment. But “when the labor market gets tight, if you want to attract people, you have to offer them a standard job" if that is their preference, he said.
Employers, too, are showing a preference for permanent employees, said Becky Frankiewicz, chief commercial officer of Manpower Group. Scarred by labor shortages over the past three years, they are hoarding the workers they have and adding staff if they can, using staffing firms to fill roles quickly and then converting high-performing temps to permanent employees.
Manpower’s conversions to permanent jobs have nearly doubled since the pandemic, from 7% of placements to around 13%, she said. At Harvey Nash, a staffing agency that mostly places technical and professional workers, conversions are around 10%, compared with a usual rate in the low to mid-single digits, said Jason Pyle, the firm’s president.
Zach Roy, 37 years old, found a contract role as a senior art director through Harvey Nash in 2022. The assignment with a major telecom firm was a good fit at the time because Roy was juggling freelance gigs and the day job.
But this past March, with freelance work drying up and pay rates coming down, the Seattle father of two accepted a permanent role with the telecom firm.
“I didn’t come in with the thought that this would turn into full-time employment," he said. But when the offer arrived, Roy said he felt a sense of relief. “I didn’t realize how much uncertainty I felt was out there."
The migration of more temp workers to permanent roles is transitory, reflecting a labor market where workers have greater choice about how they want to work, Osterman said. This week, the Labor Department reported that quits had fallen back to their prepandemic level, suggesting that options are shrinking.
Temp employment is still above where it was before the pandemic, and long-term changes point to more contingent staffing in the future, Asin said.
“The pandemic scrambled the way work got done so, like it or not, organizations are more open to remote work, flexible work. Then you start thinking, ‘Do I really need employees? How attached are they to us anyway?’ " Asin said.
One element of the decline is a drop in demand for travel nurses from the highs during the pandemic, when wage rates doubled and tripled. In a June survey by Staffing Industry Analysts, firms reported that travel nursing revenue was down a median 21% year-over-year, contributing to an overall median decline of 6%.
Companies also are holding off on big one-time
projects, such as technology overhauls, until they can get a better handle on where the economy is heading, said Pyle of Harvey Nash. “Companies have throttled down initiatives that would’ve been high priority 12 to 18 months ago," he said.
Overall revenue for staffing firms fell 5% in 2020, then surged 33% in 2021, largely driven by the travel-nurse market, according to Staffing Industry Analysts. Revenue grew a further 17% in 2022.
The trade group is forecasting a 3% decline in 2023, followed by a 2% increase in 2024.
