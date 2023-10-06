Companies Borrow Against Their Assets in an Uncertain Economy
SummarySome finance chiefs under pressure from rising costs are switching to asset-based loans from cash-flow loans, bankers say.
More companies are borrowing against their assets, including inventory and receivables, as finance chiefs look to bolster liquidity amid financial stress from inflation and high interest rates.
