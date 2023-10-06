Companies Borrow Against Their Assets in an Uncertain Economy

Banks typically expect to see an uptick in borrowers shifting into asset-based loans from cash-flow loans when the economy is on shaky ground. Over the past year, an increasing number of companies have made the shift, according to commercial bankers and executives, who described the trend as notable though not at the scale of previous downturns. Companies in sectors including retail and consumer products are moving into asset-based loans because their profit margins are being squeezed by higher borrowing costs and persistent inflation, bankers said. Some also see an opportunity to borrow more against assets that are rising in value.