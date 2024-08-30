Companies grapple with expanding cyber rules
James Rundle , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Aug 2024, 03:46 PM IST
SummaryState, federal and industry requirements aim to protect the U.S. from hackers but complicate compliance.
As cyberattacks plague companies across all industries and cause headaches for consumers, regulators are demanding that victims report hacks in short time periods—and the rules are rarely consistent, creating a compliance nightmare.
