Companies grapple with expanding cyber rules

The problem, illustrated: A publicly traded financial services company based in New York suffers a cyberattack. The company must report the incident within 72 hours to the state’s Department of Financial Services. If the company paid a ransom, it must report that single fact even sooner—within 24 hours. Four business days after it determines the attack will have a material financial or operational impact, it has to file an 8-K form with the SEC. If the company is a mortgage lender, it has 12 hours to report the incident to the Federal Housing Administration. If it is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, it has 36 hours. And each regulator demands a different level of detail.