Companies Stall Climate Action Despite Earlier Promises

A U.S. advertising watchdog recently asked meatpacking company JBS to halt making claims such as “bacon, chicken wings and steak with net zero emissions. It’s possible." The body said JBS doesn’t have a plan to deliver on the claims. JBS’s business has been linked to deforestation in Brazil by environmental groups. JBS disagrees with the watchdog’s decision and is reducing emissions while working with partners on issues such as deforestation, a spokeswoman said.