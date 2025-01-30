Firms including service bonds in contracts for commitment-phobic junior staff

"As one of the strategies to retain talent, they (firms) impose training bonds, which are more like service commitment on the part of the employee at the time of joining. The contracts impose conditions on the employee that if he were to resign within the commitment period after receiving training, a certain amount consisting primarily of the training costs will be deducted by the employer from the employee's final payments," said Vikram Shroff, partner at law firm AZB & Partners. Shroff specializes in employment and labour benefits laws.