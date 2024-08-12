Company boards set for rejig, ESG, AI skills in demand, Deloitte's Goradia says
Summary
- Goradia said that firms are reaching out to head hunters for identifying candidates with skills in areas like artificial intelligence and environment, sustainability and governance (ESG), shifting from the past trend of going for internally-referred candidates.
New Delhi: Public limited companies, including listed ones, are set for a rejig in their boards with a large number of directorships falling vacant this year and the next due to a statutory requirement for rotation of independent directors, allowing businesses to pick those with new-age skills, according to Deloitte South Asia chairperson Shefali Goradia.