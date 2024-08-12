Company boards set for rejig, ESG, AI skills in demand, Deloitte's Goradia says

Companies Act mandates that every listed company should have at least a third of their directorships reserved for independent directors while certain classes of unlisted public companies must have at least two directors as independent directors. In addition to the Companies Act requirement of listed companies having to reserve a third of their boards for independent directors, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated an additional requirement that if the board is led by an executive chairperson, then half of the board must be constituted by independent directors. Unlisted public limited companies that meet specified thresholds of sales, paid-up capital and outstanding loans and deposits have to have at least two independent directors on the board. These directors, who are independent of the management of the company, are mandated to protect the interests of minority shareholders, ensure good governance and offer an unbiased perspective to the board of directors.