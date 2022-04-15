Company law panel proposes tighter norms

A high-level panel has concluded its review of the Companies Act with recommendations for tighter rules and more transparency in the way companies manage their affairs when hiring past auditors and independent directors for senior positions.

Raising the bar on corporate governance, it has also recommended greater transparency in the way companies deal with resignations of auditors or top executives.

If the proposals find their way into the Companies Act, it will also mean that statutory auditors will have to explain the impact of every qualification or adverse remark on the financial statements that they make in the audit report and independent directors and auditors have to observe a cooling-off period of a year before they take up senior positions in the company or in any of its associates.

The committee, which presented its report to the union finance and corporate affairs minister, has also recommended that the Companies Act be amended to ensure that the auditor of the holding company is given assurance about the fairness of audit of each of its subsidiary companies by their respective auditors.

Also, the auditor of the holding company should be empowered to independently verify the accounts or part of the accounts of any subsidiary, the panel said.

This is essential because the parent company consolidates the group’s financial statements.

One of the key recommendations is to infuse greater transparency into instances when an auditor quits their assignment. The real reason has to be made public. The committee noted that the auditor should be under an explicit obligation to make detailed disclosures before the resignation and should specifically mention whether such resignation is due to non-cooperation from the company, fraud or severe non-compliance, or diversion of funds.

“If such information comes to light after the resignation of an auditor but has not been disclosed in the resignation statement, action should be taken against that auditor," the committee said, adding that similar obligations of a resigning auditor may be borrowed from the UK Companies Act, 2006.

Also, in case an auditor makes an adverse remark or qualifies the financial statements in the audit report, its impact should be stated. The central government could prescribe a format for the same, the panel noted, adding that at present such adverse remarks do not sufficiently elaborate on the negative effect on the economic health or functioning of the company.

A key area the panel looked into is the independence of the independent directors and auditors. It found that at present, there is a restriction on a person who has held a key managerial position or was an employee in the company or in any other entity within the same group in the past three years, from becoming an independent director.

But nothing prevents an existing independent director from taking up a senior position in the company after they demit office as independent director.